701 122nd Ave NE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool

Available 08/10/20 Great Location in Bellevue, WA 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 137584



* Stunning Sweeping View of Bellevue Skyline and Sunsets over the Olympics from the top floor of Oasis Condos.

* Living Room has a Fireplace. Go through the sliding door & relax on the Large Balcony.

* Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless Steel Appliances.

* Bedroom is Large and Spacious!

* Washer/Dryer in the unit well concealed in a closet.

* Access to condo Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool & Jacuzzi.

* Designated Reserved Parking & Elevator Access.

*2 Large Private Storage.

*Easy Freeway Access to I-405/520/I-90 and nearby Bus lines.

*Just blocks to Downtown Bellevue, Botanical Garden and Wilburton Park.

*Close to Microsoft, Expedia, T-Mobile, Google, Overlake Hospital, Kaiser etc.

*Walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Best Buy and tons of Restaurants & Entertainment venues.

* Rent includes- Water/ Sewer/Garbage, Parking, Fitness Room, Pool and Storage.



This home is currently tenant occupied. Please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137584

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850812)