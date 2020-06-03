701 122nd Ave NE

Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Great Location in Bellevue, WA 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 137584
* Stunning Sweeping View of Bellevue Skyline and Sunsets over the Olympics from the top floor of Oasis Condos.
* Living Room has a Fireplace. Go through the sliding door & relax on the Large Balcony.
* Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless Steel Appliances.
* Bedroom is Large and Spacious!
* Washer/Dryer in the unit well concealed in a closet.
* Access to condo Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool & Jacuzzi.
* Designated Reserved Parking & Elevator Access.
*2 Large Private Storage.
*Easy Freeway Access to I-405/520/I-90 and nearby Bus lines.
*Just blocks to Downtown Bellevue, Botanical Garden and Wilburton Park.
*Close to Microsoft, Expedia, T-Mobile, Google, Overlake Hospital, Kaiser etc.
*Walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Best Buy and tons of Restaurants & Entertainment venues.
* Rent includes- Water/ Sewer/Garbage, Parking, Fitness Room, Pool and Storage.
This home is currently tenant occupied. Please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Thank you.
No Pets Allowed
