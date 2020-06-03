All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

701 122nd Ave NE

701 122nd Avenue Northeast · (206) 681-6667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 122nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1899 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
Available 08/10/20 Great Location in Bellevue, WA 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 137584

* Stunning Sweeping View of Bellevue Skyline and Sunsets over the Olympics from the top floor of Oasis Condos.
* Living Room has a Fireplace. Go through the sliding door & relax on the Large Balcony.
* Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless Steel Appliances.
* Bedroom is Large and Spacious!
* Washer/Dryer in the unit well concealed in a closet.
* Access to condo Fitness Room, Outdoor Pool & Jacuzzi.
* Designated Reserved Parking & Elevator Access.
*2 Large Private Storage.
*Easy Freeway Access to I-405/520/I-90 and nearby Bus lines.
*Just blocks to Downtown Bellevue, Botanical Garden and Wilburton Park.
*Close to Microsoft, Expedia, T-Mobile, Google, Overlake Hospital, Kaiser etc.
*Walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Best Buy and tons of Restaurants & Entertainment venues.
* Rent includes- Water/ Sewer/Garbage, Parking, Fitness Room, Pool and Storage.

This home is currently tenant occupied. Please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137584
Property Id 137584

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 122nd Ave NE have any available units?
701 122nd Ave NE has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 122nd Ave NE have?
Some of 701 122nd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 122nd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
701 122nd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 122nd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 701 122nd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 701 122nd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 701 122nd Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 701 122nd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 122nd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 122nd Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 701 122nd Ave NE has a pool.
Does 701 122nd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 701 122nd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 701 122nd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 122nd Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
