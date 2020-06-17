All apartments in Bellevue
6235 127th Ave SE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

6235 127th Ave SE

6235 127th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6235 127th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh Newport Hills Remodel - ***Application Pending***

Just finished brand new remodel of this entire home, and now it's ready rent!
Located in a fantastic location close to commute routes, among beautiful mature landscape on a large corner lot. New flooring found throughout, with clean brushed nickel accents, and bright updated lighting. Kitchen boasts gorgeous grey quartz counters, with bold white cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances. During the colder months you can enjoy two different wood burning fireplaces. One in the upstairs living room, or down in the over-sized den. But, while the warmer weather is here, the large fenced yard with new raised deck are perfect for BBQ's and entertaining! Get on our list for a showing today!

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/10/2019

#804

(RLNE4223345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6235 127th Ave SE have any available units?
6235 127th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6235 127th Ave SE have?
Some of 6235 127th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6235 127th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6235 127th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6235 127th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6235 127th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 6235 127th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 6235 127th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 6235 127th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6235 127th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6235 127th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 6235 127th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 6235 127th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6235 127th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6235 127th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6235 127th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
