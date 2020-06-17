6235 127th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Fresh Newport Hills Remodel - ***Application Pending***



Just finished brand new remodel of this entire home, and now it's ready rent!

Located in a fantastic location close to commute routes, among beautiful mature landscape on a large corner lot. New flooring found throughout, with clean brushed nickel accents, and bright updated lighting. Kitchen boasts gorgeous grey quartz counters, with bold white cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances. During the colder months you can enjoy two different wood burning fireplaces. One in the upstairs living room, or down in the over-sized den. But, while the warmer weather is here, the large fenced yard with new raised deck are perfect for BBQ's and entertaining! Get on our list for a showing today!



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/10/2019



#804



(RLNE4223345)