620 177th Lane NE.

Charming Lake View Home!



Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room. Spacious master suite features lake view, large jetted tub, sitting area & private deck. Relax on the new cedar view decks or in the private sculpted garden with 3-tier waterfall. Wine cellar. Two water-heaters. Oversized 3-car garage. Great location on large lot, just 10 mins to Microsoft and all community amenities ! Credit check required . Please call Sandy for show (425) 289-6367

