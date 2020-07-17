All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

620 177th Lane NE

620 177th Lane Northeast · (425) 289-6367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 177th Lane Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $5400 · Avail. now

$5,400

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charming Lake View Home! - Property Id: 60859

Magnificent lake views from all levels of this charming craftsman home! Thoughtful design showcases the view while having room for all with 5 bedrooms, media & bonus/exercise room. Spacious master suite features lake view, large jetted tub, sitting area & private deck. Relax on the new cedar view decks or in the private sculpted garden with 3-tier waterfall. Wine cellar. Two water-heaters. Oversized 3-car garage. Great location on large lot, just 10 mins to Microsoft and all community amenities ! Credit check required . Please call Sandy for show (425) 289-6367
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/620-177th-lane-ne-bellevue-wa/60859
Property Id 60859

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 620 177th Lane NE have any available units?
620 177th Lane NE has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 177th Lane NE have?
Some of 620 177th Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 177th Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
620 177th Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 177th Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 620 177th Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 620 177th Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 620 177th Lane NE offers parking.
Does 620 177th Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 177th Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 177th Lane NE have a pool?
No, 620 177th Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 620 177th Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 620 177th Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 177th Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 177th Lane NE has units with dishwashers.

