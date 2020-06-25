All apartments in Bellevue
5824 168th Pl SE
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

5824 168th Pl SE

5824 168th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5824 168th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning 5 Bedroom in Lakemont Community! - Please email lease@gpsrenting.com to be apart of the group tour 05/02/19 at 12 - 12:30pm!

Beautiful Views from this Lakemont Community Executive Home. 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Bathrooms with 5400 sq ft. Main-floor master suite, den, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, family room, rec room w/ wet bar, theatre room w/ drop-down projection screen, library, workshop, fenced yard, A/C & 3-car garage.

So many things to love about this home! The Newcastle Golf Club is just minutes away along with Lakemont Highlands Neighborhood Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. South Center Mall is only 15 minutes with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4850614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5824 168th Pl SE have any available units?
5824 168th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5824 168th Pl SE have?
Some of 5824 168th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5824 168th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
5824 168th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5824 168th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5824 168th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 5824 168th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 5824 168th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 5824 168th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5824 168th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5824 168th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 5824 168th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 5824 168th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 5824 168th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5824 168th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5824 168th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
