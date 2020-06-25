5824 168th Pl SE

Amenities
Stunning 5 Bedroom in Lakemont Community! - Please email lease@gpsrenting.com to be apart of the group tour 05/02/19 at 12 - 12:30pm!
Beautiful Views from this Lakemont Community Executive Home. 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Bathrooms with 5400 sq ft. Main-floor master suite, den, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, family room, rec room w/ wet bar, theatre room w/ drop-down projection screen, library, workshop, fenced yard, A/C & 3-car garage.
So many things to love about this home! The Newcastle Golf Club is just minutes away along with Lakemont Highlands Neighborhood Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. South Center Mall is only 15 minutes with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.
It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.
(RLNE4850614)