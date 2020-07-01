All apartments in Bellevue
5636 116th Ave SE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

5636 116th Ave SE

5636 116th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5636 116th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

5636 116th Ave SE Available 01/30/20 Spacious Updated Bellevue Home with HUGE Yard! - This Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home is just what you've been looking for! This Home is glowing with its open floor plan allowing for tons of Natural Light through the Living and Dining Rooms. The Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Down the hall you will find 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. In the Lower Level there are 2 additional Bedrooms including the Spacious Master Bedroom with a Walk in Closet and Huge Master Bathroom. The Master Bathroom includes a Jet Spa Bath, Walk in Shower and a Heated Towel Rack! Enjoy the peaceful neighborhood in the Large, Fully fenced backyard with Beautiful Landscaping.

SQ FT: 2800

YEAR BUILT: 1960

COUNTY: King County

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Newport Heights
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tyee Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Newport
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider one pet under 35 pounds with additional deposit and owner approval. Pet screening fee may apply.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4340867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5636 116th Ave SE have any available units?
5636 116th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5636 116th Ave SE have?
Some of 5636 116th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5636 116th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5636 116th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5636 116th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5636 116th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5636 116th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5636 116th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5636 116th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5636 116th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5636 116th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5636 116th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5636 116th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5636 116th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5636 116th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5636 116th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

