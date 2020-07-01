Amenities
5636 116th Ave SE Available 01/30/20 Spacious Updated Bellevue Home with HUGE Yard! - This Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home is just what you've been looking for! This Home is glowing with its open floor plan allowing for tons of Natural Light through the Living and Dining Rooms. The Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Down the hall you will find 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. In the Lower Level there are 2 additional Bedrooms including the Spacious Master Bedroom with a Walk in Closet and Huge Master Bathroom. The Master Bathroom includes a Jet Spa Bath, Walk in Shower and a Heated Towel Rack! Enjoy the peaceful neighborhood in the Large, Fully fenced backyard with Beautiful Landscaping.
SQ FT: 2800
YEAR BUILT: 1960
COUNTY: King County
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Newport Heights
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tyee Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Newport
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider one pet under 35 pounds with additional deposit and owner approval. Pet screening fee may apply.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4340867)