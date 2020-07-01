Amenities

5636 116th Ave SE Available 01/30/20 Spacious Updated Bellevue Home with HUGE Yard! - This Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home is just what you've been looking for! This Home is glowing with its open floor plan allowing for tons of Natural Light through the Living and Dining Rooms. The Kitchen features Granite Counter Tops with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Down the hall you will find 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms. In the Lower Level there are 2 additional Bedrooms including the Spacious Master Bedroom with a Walk in Closet and Huge Master Bathroom. The Master Bathroom includes a Jet Spa Bath, Walk in Shower and a Heated Towel Rack! Enjoy the peaceful neighborhood in the Large, Fully fenced backyard with Beautiful Landscaping.



SQ FT: 2800



YEAR BUILT: 1960



COUNTY: King County



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Newport Heights

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tyee Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL: Newport

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider one pet under 35 pounds with additional deposit and owner approval. Pet screening fee may apply.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3150

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4340867)