Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lakemont! 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit #1703, Bellevue. 1 bed+Den, 1 bath, 890sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! Water/Sewer/Lawn included! Opportunity to live in one of the Eastside's most desirable locations! Charming one level, end-unit next to greenbelt & walking trail! Gorgeous bamboo floors & designer colors throughout unit. Roomy living & dining area, Kitchen with Stainless appliance & granite counters. Patio offers territorial views! Spacious bedroom & extra room, perfect as an office! 2 uncovered reserved parking spots. Directly across from Lewis Creek Park! Easy access to I90 & all the shops & dining Issaquah has to offer! Highly rated Issaquah Schools!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/104968775



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 16 month lease. Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.