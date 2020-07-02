All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit
Last updated January 31 2020 at 3:37 AM

5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit

5589 Lakemont Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5589 Lakemont Boulevard Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lakemont! 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit #1703, Bellevue. 1 bed+Den, 1 bath, 890sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! Water/Sewer/Lawn included! Opportunity to live in one of the Eastside's most desirable locations! Charming one level, end-unit next to greenbelt & walking trail! Gorgeous bamboo floors & designer colors throughout unit. Roomy living & dining area, Kitchen with Stainless appliance & granite counters. Patio offers territorial views! Spacious bedroom & extra room, perfect as an office! 2 uncovered reserved parking spots. Directly across from Lewis Creek Park! Easy access to I90 & all the shops & dining Issaquah has to offer! Highly rated Issaquah Schools!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/104968775

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 16 month lease. Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit have any available units?
5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit have?
Some of 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit currently offering any rent specials?
5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit pet-friendly?
No, 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit offer parking?
Yes, 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit offers parking.
Does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit have a pool?
No, 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit does not have a pool.
Does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit have accessible units?
No, 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 5589 Lakemont Blvd SE Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Yarrowood Highlands
11330 NE 36th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle