547 129th Avenue South East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to another move in ready 4BR 2BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 547 129th Ave Se Bellevue WA 98005. Spacious living room has cozy fireplace and opens to dining room and kitchen for entertaining. Covered patio is great rain or shine. Hardwood floors on main level plus all 3 BR, Versatile lower level features large rec room. Prime location close to 405 &amp; easy access downtown Bellevue &amp; Seattle. Excellent Bellevue schools.Rent is $2945 + one month rent deposit + $7 processing fee &amp; reporting. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064. Application on our website www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle