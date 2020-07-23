Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

4662 161st Ave SE Available 07/05/19 4BR/2+1BA Single Family House - Bellevue - Lovely 4 bdr/2.5 bath house in the desirable Lakemont-Collingwood community. Newly remodeled kitchen and granite counter tops in both the kitchen and master bath. 2 car over-size garage and driveway (lots of extra parking). Big & private back yard. Quick access to I-405 and I-90; 15 minutes to Bellevue, Issaquah, or Renton. Close to parks, Lakemont shopping center, walking trails.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking. One small dog conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2444356)