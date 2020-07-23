All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

4662 161st Ave SE

4662 161st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4662 161st Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4662 161st Ave SE Available 07/05/19 4BR/2+1BA Single Family House - Bellevue - Lovely 4 bdr/2.5 bath house in the desirable Lakemont-Collingwood community. Newly remodeled kitchen and granite counter tops in both the kitchen and master bath. 2 car over-size garage and driveway (lots of extra parking). Big & private back yard. Quick access to I-405 and I-90; 15 minutes to Bellevue, Issaquah, or Renton. Close to parks, Lakemont shopping center, walking trails.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking. One small dog conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2444356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 161st Ave SE have any available units?
4662 161st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4662 161st Ave SE have?
Some of 4662 161st Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 161st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4662 161st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 161st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4662 161st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 4662 161st Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 4662 161st Ave SE offers parking.
Does 4662 161st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 161st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 161st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4662 161st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4662 161st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4662 161st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 161st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 161st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
