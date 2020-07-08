All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4563 162nd Lane SE

4563 162nd Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4563 162nd Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

4563 162nd Lane SE Available 05/12/20 Stunning and HUGE 4-bedroom Buchan Home in Lovely Bellevue Neighborhood!! - Over 4000 square feet of elegant living space; This spectacular craftsman home will knock your socks off! This top-quality William Buchan home was built in 2008. Where do I start? So many amazing features, including stunning 2 story foyer, gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout, 3 gas fireplaces and great private outdoor patio area in back. Magnificent chef's dream kitchen features unbelievably large island, butler's pantry, Viking appliances (including gas range with double oven, 6 burners and griddle) and huge pantry. Master suite has gas fireplace and separate sitting area. Amazing master bath has his and hers vanities and double-headed shower, as well as a large soaking tub. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, plus large extra 'bonus' room: 2 bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. There is also another full bath in hallway in addition to the master bath. The large extra room could be a 5th bedroom or bonus room (no closet). Other great features include high-end wood trim detail throughout, Mosaic windows, built-ins and 3-car tandem garage. This home is located directly across from a lovely neighborhood park. Location is fantastic: walking distance to Cougar Ridge Elementary, grocery store and Starbucks. Less than 1 mile from I-90. 20 mins from downtown Seattle. 15 mins to downtown Bellevue and Microsoft. Please note that fireplace in back patio area is not operational and will not be repaired. Make an appointment to view this spectacular home today! Please note that due to COVID-19, we will not be showing this property until vacated. Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5730165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4563 162nd Lane SE have any available units?
4563 162nd Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4563 162nd Lane SE have?
Some of 4563 162nd Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4563 162nd Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
4563 162nd Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4563 162nd Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4563 162nd Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 4563 162nd Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 4563 162nd Lane SE offers parking.
Does 4563 162nd Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4563 162nd Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4563 162nd Lane SE have a pool?
No, 4563 162nd Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 4563 162nd Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 4563 162nd Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4563 162nd Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4563 162nd Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.

