4563 162nd Lane SE Available 05/12/20 Stunning and HUGE 4-bedroom Buchan Home in Lovely Bellevue Neighborhood!! - Over 4000 square feet of elegant living space; This spectacular craftsman home will knock your socks off! This top-quality William Buchan home was built in 2008. Where do I start? So many amazing features, including stunning 2 story foyer, gleaming Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout, 3 gas fireplaces and great private outdoor patio area in back. Magnificent chef's dream kitchen features unbelievably large island, butler's pantry, Viking appliances (including gas range with double oven, 6 burners and griddle) and huge pantry. Master suite has gas fireplace and separate sitting area. Amazing master bath has his and hers vanities and double-headed shower, as well as a large soaking tub. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms, plus large extra 'bonus' room: 2 bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. There is also another full bath in hallway in addition to the master bath. The large extra room could be a 5th bedroom or bonus room (no closet). Other great features include high-end wood trim detail throughout, Mosaic windows, built-ins and 3-car tandem garage. This home is located directly across from a lovely neighborhood park. Location is fantastic: walking distance to Cougar Ridge Elementary, grocery store and Starbucks. Less than 1 mile from I-90. 20 mins from downtown Seattle. 15 mins to downtown Bellevue and Microsoft. Please note that fireplace in back patio area is not operational and will not be repaired. Make an appointment to view this spectacular home today! Please note that due to COVID-19, we will not be showing this property until vacated. Please do not disturb current tenants.



