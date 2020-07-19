All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 19 2019

4165 178th Lane SE

4165 178th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4165 178th Lane Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c1c13d0aa ----
Lovely 2bedroom/2bath condo available now! Enjoy views of Lake Sammamish from your private patio. Easy-care laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Great location, minutes from Bellevue, Microsoft, plus close to freeways, shopping, dining, hiking and bike trails. Recently remodeled with updated kitchen and baths. Kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar for informal dining. Open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Master suite with full bath, plus additional full guest bath. Washer and dryer included. 1 reserved carport #11. Water/sewer/garbage included. Pet possible, some restrictions apply.

COMMUNITY NAME: Larkspur Landing

YEAR BUILT: 1988

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Sunset | Middle/Jr High: Issaquah | High: Issaquah

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
One Carport

HEATING
Electric Baseboard

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00 We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
? Pet is possible with prior approval
? Pet must be over 2 years old
? Pet must neutered or spayed
? Pet must be and under 30lbs
? No aggressive breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 178th Lane SE have any available units?
4165 178th Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 178th Lane SE have?
Some of 4165 178th Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 178th Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
4165 178th Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 178th Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4165 178th Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 4165 178th Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 4165 178th Lane SE offers parking.
Does 4165 178th Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 178th Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 178th Lane SE have a pool?
No, 4165 178th Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 4165 178th Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 4165 178th Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 178th Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 178th Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
