4165 178th Lane SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c1c13d0aa ----

Lovely 2bedroom/2bath condo available now! Enjoy views of Lake Sammamish from your private patio. Easy-care laminate hardwood flooring throughout. Great location, minutes from Bellevue, Microsoft, plus close to freeways, shopping, dining, hiking and bike trails. Recently remodeled with updated kitchen and baths. Kitchen features granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar for informal dining. Open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Master suite with full bath, plus additional full guest bath. Washer and dryer included. 1 reserved carport #11. Water/sewer/garbage included. Pet possible, some restrictions apply.



COMMUNITY NAME: Larkspur Landing



YEAR BUILT: 1988



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Sunset | Middle/Jr High: Issaquah | High: Issaquah



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

One Carport



HEATING

Electric Baseboard



UTILITIES INCLUDED

Water | Sewer | Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1,850.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00 We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY ? Pets Accepted | Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

? Pet is possible with prior approval

? Pet must be over 2 years old

? Pet must neutered or spayed

? Pet must be and under 30lbs

? No aggressive breeds

? Other restrictions may apply

? Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

? Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties