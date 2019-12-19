3933 151 ave se

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

BRAND NEW house is ready for professionals !!! .every thing is NEW . Nice quartz countertops with nice new cabinets. It is No smoking with excellent school district " New port high school"just minute to Bellevue college-This Beautiful 2 br house is located in convenient location which is close by the big shopping centers like Walmart , target and 15 minutes drive to downtown Seattle . Easy access to the major companies like Microsoft, T-mobile ,Amazon and Boeing buildings in Renton . This house will fit for some one who is looking for a clean and high standards features.

No Dogs Allowed



