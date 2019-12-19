All apartments in Bellevue
Location

3933 151st Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brand new townhouse for professionals - Property Id: 150849

BRAND NEW house is ready for professionals !!! .every thing is NEW . Nice quartz countertops with nice new cabinets. It is No smoking with excellent school district " New port high school"just minute to Bellevue college-This Beautiful 2 br house is located in convenient location which is close by the big shopping centers like Walmart , target and 15 minutes drive to downtown Seattle . Easy access to the major companies like Microsoft, T-mobile ,Amazon and Boeing buildings in Renton . This house will fit for some one who is looking for a clean and high standards features.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150849p
Property Id 150849

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5116472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3933 151 ave se have any available units?
3933 151 ave se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3933 151 ave se have?
Some of 3933 151 ave se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 151 ave se currently offering any rent specials?
3933 151 ave se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3933 151 ave se pet-friendly?
No, 3933 151 ave se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3933 151 ave se offer parking?
No, 3933 151 ave se does not offer parking.
Does 3933 151 ave se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3933 151 ave se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3933 151 ave se have a pool?
No, 3933 151 ave se does not have a pool.
Does 3933 151 ave se have accessible units?
No, 3933 151 ave se does not have accessible units.
Does 3933 151 ave se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3933 151 ave se has units with dishwashers.
