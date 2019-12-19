3933 151 ave se

Amenities
Brand new townhouse for professionals - Property Id: 150849
BRAND NEW house is ready for professionals !!! .every thing is NEW . Nice quartz countertops with nice new cabinets. It is No smoking with excellent school district " New port high school"just minute to Bellevue college-This Beautiful 2 br house is located in convenient location which is close by the big shopping centers like Walmart , target and 15 minutes drive to downtown Seattle . Easy access to the major companies like Microsoft, T-mobile ,Amazon and Boeing buildings in Renton . This house will fit for some one who is looking for a clean and high standards features.
No Dogs Allowed
