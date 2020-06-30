Amenities

3554 120th Ave. SE Available 03/01/20 Newport Shores Area. 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car gar. 2970 SF. Ready to move in on 3/5/2020 - 3554-120th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. West of Factoria area. Newport Shores area. 5 bedrooms. 3.75 baths. 3 car garage plus extra off street parking. 2970 square feet. Built 2003. All hardwood on first floor. Off white carpets on second floor. Extra storage off garage area. Duvet blinds throughout the home. Living room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, double Stainless steel sinks, marble counters, oak cabinets and hardwood floors . Center Island marble counter. Eating area [that is adjacent to kitchen] has eating bar and sliding glass door to cement patio in backyard. Family room with 2nd gas fireplace. Bonus sun room faces west. Main floor has one bedroom, bath and washer/dryer room with separate shower. Fenced backyard. Gas furnace, gas instant hot water and gas stove. Two chandeliers. Open staircase to second floor.



Second floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom features Jacuzzi type bath tub, separate shower, separate toilet area [with door] and walk in closet. Second bedroom has its own bath. The 3rd bath is in hall.



Approximate room sizes: Living room off front door 15 ft. by 15 ft. Separate dining room 15 ft. by 15 ft. Eating space off kitchen 15 ft. by 12 ft. Cement patio 20 ft by 20 ft. Family room off kitchen with 2nd fireplace 21 ft. by 17 ft. Bonus room 22 ft by 9 ft. First bedroom [on main floor] 13 ft. by 12 ft. with 10 ft by 5 ft. closet [low ceiling]. Upper floor has first bedroom on left 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 2.5 ft. by 6 ft. closet. Second bedroom on left 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 8 ft by 2.5 ft closet. Third bedroom on left 15 ft. by 13 ft. with 8 ft. by 2.5 ft. closet. Master bedroom 22 ft. by 15 ft. with sliding glass door to deck which is 20 ft. by 8 ft. Walk-in closet 15 ft. by 4 ft. Double marble sinks.



Area: Bellevue. West of Factoria. Near Newport Shores, Bellemont, Greenwich Crest.



Easy freeway access. Shopping, dining, cinema. Quiet.



Available: Now. NO PETS. NO SMOKING



Travel times in good traffic: 1. Microsoft Redmond- 15 minutes

2. Down town Seattle - 15 minutes

3. South Lake Union - 17 minutes

4. Bike trail-3 minutes



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHESIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Directions: I-405. Coal Creek Exit # 10. West on Coal Creek, which turns into 118th Ave SE. Immediate right onto 120th Ave SE. House on the right near the end of the street.



Property ready to move-in on 3/5/2020



Move in funds: First Months Rent $4,295.00

* Last Months Rent $4,295.00

Security Deposit $3,500.00

Admin. Fee $100.00

Screen fee $45.00 [$45/ adult over 18 yrs]



* Last Month's Rent may be spread out with good credit



Contact Steven Hsu, Prop. Mgr. Cell: 206-922-8833

Email: shsu@wpirealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



