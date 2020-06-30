All apartments in Bellevue
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3554 120th Ave. SE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3554 120th Ave. SE

3554 120th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3554 120th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3554 120th Ave. SE Available 03/01/20 Newport Shores Area. 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 3 car gar. 2970 SF. Ready to move in on 3/5/2020 - 3554-120th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. West of Factoria area. Newport Shores area. 5 bedrooms. 3.75 baths. 3 car garage plus extra off street parking. 2970 square feet. Built 2003. All hardwood on first floor. Off white carpets on second floor. Extra storage off garage area. Duvet blinds throughout the home. Living room with gas fireplace. Separate dining room. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, double Stainless steel sinks, marble counters, oak cabinets and hardwood floors . Center Island marble counter. Eating area [that is adjacent to kitchen] has eating bar and sliding glass door to cement patio in backyard. Family room with 2nd gas fireplace. Bonus sun room faces west. Main floor has one bedroom, bath and washer/dryer room with separate shower. Fenced backyard. Gas furnace, gas instant hot water and gas stove. Two chandeliers. Open staircase to second floor.

Second floor has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom features Jacuzzi type bath tub, separate shower, separate toilet area [with door] and walk in closet. Second bedroom has its own bath. The 3rd bath is in hall.

Approximate room sizes: Living room off front door 15 ft. by 15 ft. Separate dining room 15 ft. by 15 ft. Eating space off kitchen 15 ft. by 12 ft. Cement patio 20 ft by 20 ft. Family room off kitchen with 2nd fireplace 21 ft. by 17 ft. Bonus room 22 ft by 9 ft. First bedroom [on main floor] 13 ft. by 12 ft. with 10 ft by 5 ft. closet [low ceiling]. Upper floor has first bedroom on left 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 2.5 ft. by 6 ft. closet. Second bedroom on left 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 8 ft by 2.5 ft closet. Third bedroom on left 15 ft. by 13 ft. with 8 ft. by 2.5 ft. closet. Master bedroom 22 ft. by 15 ft. with sliding glass door to deck which is 20 ft. by 8 ft. Walk-in closet 15 ft. by 4 ft. Double marble sinks.

Area: Bellevue. West of Factoria. Near Newport Shores, Bellemont, Greenwich Crest.

Easy freeway access. Shopping, dining, cinema. Quiet.

Available: Now. NO PETS. NO SMOKING

Travel times in good traffic: 1. Microsoft Redmond- 15 minutes
2. Down town Seattle - 15 minutes
3. South Lake Union - 17 minutes
4. Bike trail-3 minutes

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHESIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: I-405. Coal Creek Exit # 10. West on Coal Creek, which turns into 118th Ave SE. Immediate right onto 120th Ave SE. House on the right near the end of the street.

Property ready to move-in on 3/5/2020

Move in funds: First Months Rent $4,295.00
* Last Months Rent $4,295.00
Security Deposit $3,500.00
Admin. Fee $100.00
Screen fee $45.00 [$45/ adult over 18 yrs]

* Last Month's Rent may be spread out with good credit

Contact Steven Hsu, Prop. Mgr. Cell: 206-922-8833
Email: shsu@wpirealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3494927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 120th Ave. SE have any available units?
3554 120th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 120th Ave. SE have?
Some of 3554 120th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 120th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
3554 120th Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 120th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 3554 120th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 3554 120th Ave. SE offer parking?
Yes, 3554 120th Ave. SE offers parking.
Does 3554 120th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 120th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 120th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 3554 120th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 3554 120th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 3554 120th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 120th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 120th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.

