Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406

321 Bellevue Way Southeast · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 Bellevue Way Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Bellevue Way Condo!!!! -
Great Bellevue location on Bellevue Way. The unit has a working score of 85! Downtown Bellevue and Main Street are both within easy walking distance. The unit has a galley style kitchen, dining area and large family room. The slider off the dining area leads to the large balcony. The complex has a laundry room just steps down the hall, but the owner wants to install an in-unit washer and dryer. The complex also has elevator access and a dedicated light for easy access to Bellevue Way. No smoking and pets on approval only.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $5,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5852121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 have any available units?
321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 have?
Some of 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 currently offering any rent specials?
321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 is pet friendly.
Does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 offer parking?
No, 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 does not offer parking.
Does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 have a pool?
No, 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 does not have a pool.
Does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 have accessible units?
No, 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406 does not have units with dishwashers.
