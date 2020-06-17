321 Bellevue Way SE Unit 406

Amenities

Bellevue Way Condo!!!! -

Great Bellevue location on Bellevue Way. The unit has a working score of 85! Downtown Bellevue and Main Street are both within easy walking distance. The unit has a galley style kitchen, dining area and large family room. The slider off the dining area leads to the large balcony. The complex has a laundry room just steps down the hall, but the owner wants to install an in-unit washer and dryer. The complex also has elevator access and a dedicated light for easy access to Bellevue Way. No smoking and pets on approval only.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $5,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5852121)