3006 128th Ave SE

Townhouse style in the heart of Woodridge! This New England inspired condo features an efficient layout, hardwood floors, stainless appliances and granite counters. Both upstairs bedrooms feature separate bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Home includes wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage and back deck with territorial views. Easy access to I-90 and 405.

Up to 2 small pets allowed with additional $500 deposit per pet.



