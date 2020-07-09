3006 128th Ave SE

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02ccd6101b ----
Townhouse style in the heart of Woodridge! This New England inspired condo features an efficient layout, hardwood floors, stainless appliances and granite counters. Both upstairs bedrooms feature separate bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Home includes wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage and back deck with territorial views. Easy access to I-90 and 405.
To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojo.com.
Up to 2 small pets allowed with additional $500 deposit per pet.
Eating Bar
Full Master Bath
Granite Countertops
Master Walk In Closet