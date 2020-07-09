All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 3006 128th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3006 128th Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3006 128th Ave SE

3006 128th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Woodridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3006 128th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02ccd6101b ----
Townhouse style in the heart of Woodridge! This New England inspired condo features an efficient layout, hardwood floors, stainless appliances and granite counters. Both upstairs bedrooms feature separate bathrooms and vaulted ceilings. Home includes wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage and back deck with territorial views. Easy access to I-90 and 405.
To schedule a showing, call 425-689-1947 or email SJA@email.showmojo.com.

Up to 2 small pets allowed with additional $500 deposit per pet.

Eating Bar
Full Master Bath
Granite Countertops
Master Walk In Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 128th Ave SE have any available units?
3006 128th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 128th Ave SE have?
Some of 3006 128th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 128th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
3006 128th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 128th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 128th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 3006 128th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 3006 128th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 3006 128th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3006 128th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 128th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 3006 128th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 3006 128th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 3006 128th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 128th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 128th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle