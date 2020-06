Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

This single-family home is located in a lush, wooded neighborhood of Bellevue, where you can enjoy your privacy and a bit of peace and quiet. Downtown Bellevue and Kirkland are a short drive away, as well as Seattle. Youll find lots of parks, shops, and restaurants nearby, and easy access to freeways makes getting around town a cinch.This lovely home features a back patio, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and skylights.