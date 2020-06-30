2552 SE 154th Avenue

2552 154th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 West Lake Hills
Great 1 story home in a highly desirable East Bellevue for RENT with three bedrooms and one bathroom. Conveniently located near Microsoft, parks, shopping, restaurants, schools, Sammamish High and Bellevue College. Easy access to I-90
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
