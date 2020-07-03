All apartments in Bellevue
239 152nd Pl SE

239 152nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

239 152nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
239 152nd Pl SE Available 05/15/20 Application Pending!!!! Renovated , Desirable Area of Bellevue Location! Landscaping Included! Great Schools Nearby!!!1 - This charming, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bellevue is waiting just for you! The home has new windows, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, modern cabinetry, and custom built-ins and shelving. Bedrooms and family room downstairs are carpeted. Awesome home audio system and 1 car garage with setup for electric vehicle charging. Large storage shed in back yard. Huge, fully fenced, tranquil backyard that backs up to Larsen Lake and Blueberry Farm. Walking distance to Starbucks, Walmart, LA Fitness & More! Landscaping included. No pets please.

SQ FT: 1800

YEAR BUILT: 1962

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Hills

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lake Hills
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Odle
HIGH SCHOOL: Sammamish
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY:No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2600
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5687028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 152nd Pl SE have any available units?
239 152nd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 152nd Pl SE have?
Some of 239 152nd Pl SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 152nd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
239 152nd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 152nd Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 239 152nd Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 239 152nd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 239 152nd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 239 152nd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 152nd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 152nd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 239 152nd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 239 152nd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 239 152nd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 152nd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 152nd Pl SE has units with dishwashers.

