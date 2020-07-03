Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

239 152nd Pl SE Available 05/15/20 Application Pending!!!! Renovated , Desirable Area of Bellevue Location! Landscaping Included! Great Schools Nearby!!!1 - This charming, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bellevue is waiting just for you! The home has new windows, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, modern cabinetry, and custom built-ins and shelving. Bedrooms and family room downstairs are carpeted. Awesome home audio system and 1 car garage with setup for electric vehicle charging. Large storage shed in back yard. Huge, fully fenced, tranquil backyard that backs up to Larsen Lake and Blueberry Farm. Walking distance to Starbucks, Walmart, LA Fitness & More! Landscaping included. No pets please.



SQ FT: 1800



YEAR BUILT: 1962



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Hills



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lake Hills

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Odle

HIGH SCHOOL: Sammamish

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY:No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2600

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com



