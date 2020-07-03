Amenities
239 152nd Pl SE Available 05/15/20 Application Pending!!!! Renovated , Desirable Area of Bellevue Location! Landscaping Included! Great Schools Nearby!!!1 - This charming, updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bellevue is waiting just for you! The home has new windows, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, modern cabinetry, and custom built-ins and shelving. Bedrooms and family room downstairs are carpeted. Awesome home audio system and 1 car garage with setup for electric vehicle charging. Large storage shed in back yard. Huge, fully fenced, tranquil backyard that backs up to Larsen Lake and Blueberry Farm. Walking distance to Starbucks, Walmart, LA Fitness & More! Landscaping included. No pets please.
SQ FT: 1800
YEAR BUILT: 1962
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Lake Hills
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bellevue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Lake Hills
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Odle
HIGH SCHOOL: Sammamish
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY:No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Landscaping
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2600
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com
