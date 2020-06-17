2360 138th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Don't miss out on this charming four bedroom rambler located in highly regarded Bellevue School District (Woodbridge Elementary, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High), as well as 10 minutes from downtown Bellevue, 15 minutes to Microsoft, 15 minutes to downtown Seattle, 5 minutes to T-Mobile. Huge southeast facing bay windows offer abundant natural light on the main floor, the finished daylight basement offers options for rec room and storage. Raised bed in front for kitchen garden. Remodeled kitchen Fully fenced back yard and balcony, perfect for summer.



(RLNE4462257)