225 112th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal all utils included garage gym elevator

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave Property Amenities accessible business center concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Affordable Lofts and Studios Furnished "Month to Month", All Utilities are included in the one low price !! Furnished Studios rental package starting from 1595.00, Studio Lofts rental package available from 1895.00 Easy move in process. We are Located one block south of the Meydenbauer Center! Walk to restaurants and shopping in Bellevue Square, Lincoln Tower and Bellevue Galleria. We are near the Bellevue Transit Center and conveniently located just off I-405. Call today and make your reservations. The Pacific Inn features fully furnished Studio and Loft Apartments with kitchenettes. All utilities are included, Also included in the price: High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Weekly Housekeeping, Garage Parking, Work- out room, Laundry room, Business center. We are downtown, convenient and affordable! http://www.pacific-inn.com We offer month to month agreements. Stay one month, or one year, the choice is yours. Standard Studios, Lofts, Larger loft units and larger Studio One Bedroom units based on availability, month to month short term leases. All Utilities Included. Furnished, Month to Month. Stay one month or one year, the choice is up to you. Call today and make your reservations for this summer 425-688-8001 http://www.pacific-inn.com SMART LIVING



Terms: Book your stay now, The units are renting very quickly this year. Furnished and Affordable "Month to Month" Studio's and Lofts. "plus" all utilities, Internet, cable TV, parking, Garage Parking, Local Phone calling and Weekly apartment cleaning are included as well.