225 112th Ave NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

225 112th Ave NE

225 112th Avenue Northeast · (425) 688-8001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 112th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 340 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
all utils included
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Affordable Lofts and Studios Furnished "Month to Month", All Utilities are included in the one low price !! Furnished Studios rental package starting from 1595.00, Studio Lofts rental package available from 1895.00 Easy move in process. We are Located one block south of the Meydenbauer Center! Walk to restaurants and shopping in Bellevue Square, Lincoln Tower and Bellevue Galleria. We are near the Bellevue Transit Center and conveniently located just off I-405. Call today and make your reservations. The Pacific Inn features fully furnished Studio and Loft Apartments with kitchenettes. All utilities are included, Also included in the price: High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Weekly Housekeeping, Garage Parking, Work- out room, Laundry room, Business center. We are downtown, convenient and affordable! http://www.pacific-inn.com We offer month to month agreements. Stay one month, or one year, the choice is yours. Standard Studios, Lofts, Larger loft units and larger Studio One Bedroom units based on availability, month to month short term leases. All Utilities Included. Furnished, Month to Month. Stay one month or one year, the choice is up to you. Call today and make your reservations for this summer 425-688-8001 http://www.pacific-inn.com SMART LIVING

Terms: Book your stay now, The units are renting very quickly this year. Furnished and Affordable "Month to Month" Studio's and Lofts. "plus" all utilities, Internet, cable TV, parking, Garage Parking, Local Phone calling and Weekly apartment cleaning are included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 112th Ave NE have any available units?
225 112th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 112th Ave NE have?
Some of 225 112th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 112th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
225 112th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 112th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 225 112th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 225 112th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 225 112th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 225 112th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 112th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 112th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 225 112th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 225 112th Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 225 112th Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 225 112th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 112th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
