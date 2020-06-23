2019 130th AVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NICELY MAINTAINED 4 BEDROOM BELLEVUE HOME FOR RENT W EASY COMMUTE! - **$3095/mo rent plus utilities; Available August 2019; $100/mo for Landscaping; W/D not included**

**4 bed, Finished Basement, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, large yard/greenbelt, 2460 SF**

**Pets are considered on a case by case basis (pet rent); 12-24 month lease considered**

**First months rent ($3095) and Deposit ($3000) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHzODI-y_-4&t=16s



Brand new carpet and paint prior to move in. This nicely maintained, spacious, mid-level split entry home offers a great floor plan with 4 bedrooms, bonus/entertainment room in basement, and 2.5 bathrooms in a great Bellevue community within the acclaimed Bellevue School District. Home has been nicely maintained over the years and is in great overall shape. Enter to large living room and dining room with many windows providing great natural light. Connected is the kitchen with lots of cabinet space and lots of windows and skylight providing great natural light. Access to backyard and porch just off of dining room. Main level of home has 3 of 4 bedrooms as well as full bathroom. Lower level of home has garage access, large flex/bonus/living room space as well as laundry room with W/D hookup, large bedroom, and bathroom.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Bellevue/Factoria has to offer. Large lot is can be used for many functions and provides great privacy. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Area schools are always ranked highly and are very close to the home. These include:

-Woodridge Elementary

-Tyche Middle School

-Newport High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close

-Coal Creek Natural Area, Kelsey Creek Park, Mercer Slough Nature Park, Bellevue Botanical Garden

-Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square Mall, AMC Lowes, Walmart, Target, Nordstroms Rack



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call for a tour today!



(RLNE5004078)