1922 109th Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Please join our open house at the property on Wednesday, Aug 21st, from 5pm to 6pm.



Bellevue Way and 109th Ave SE location, 2060 Sq.Ft single house for rent. Two levels with Two fireplaces. 3 bedrooms/2 bath upstairs and a big family room and office downstairs. Two car garage. Walking distance to downtown Bellevue shopping area. Walking to Bellevue High School safely. Very peaceful and quiet neighborhood. Beautiful water garden in the back and easy maintenance at front yard.



(RLNE5065335)