Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1920 132nd Ave SE #61

1920 132nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1920 132nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1920 132nd Ave SE #61 Available 10/07/19 Great House for Rent - Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome that backs to a greenbelt! Private deck for relaxing and entertaining. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace. Open dining room off the lovely kitchen that has tile countertops, maple cabinets, and hard wood floors. Laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. Two master suites with vaulted ceilings, and separate bathrooms. Secure attached garage. Pet friendly. Outstanding Bellevue schools, close to Factoria shopping, Bellevue Square, I-90 and I-405!

(RLNE5134279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 have any available units?
1920 132nd Ave SE #61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 have?
Some of 1920 132nd Ave SE #61's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 132nd Ave SE #61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 is pet friendly.
Does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 offers parking.
Does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 have a pool?
No, 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 have accessible units?
No, 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 132nd Ave SE #61 does not have units with dishwashers.
