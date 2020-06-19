Amenities

1920 132nd Ave SE #61 Available 10/07/19 Great House for Rent - Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome that backs to a greenbelt! Private deck for relaxing and entertaining. Spacious living room with a gas fireplace. Open dining room off the lovely kitchen that has tile countertops, maple cabinets, and hard wood floors. Laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. Two master suites with vaulted ceilings, and separate bathrooms. Secure attached garage. Pet friendly. Outstanding Bellevue schools, close to Factoria shopping, Bellevue Square, I-90 and I-405!



(RLNE5134279)