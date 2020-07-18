All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1843 115th Avenue N. E.

1843 115th Avenue Northeast · (425) 602-1162
Location

1843 115th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Wilburton

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1843 115th Avenue N. E. · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Bellevue 3 bed 1 bath - This lovely one level home is light and bright with an open floor plan. New paint, updated kitchen, and bathroom. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space plus a separate eating area. You will enjoy the private, spacious lot and the beautiful fenced in back yard. The spacious (bonus room/family room/living room/backyard) gives plenty of room for entertaining, etc. Bellevue school district, Clyde Hill Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High School. Pets on case by case with pet deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yard.

(RLNE5899952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. have any available units?
1843 115th Avenue N. E. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 1843 115th Avenue N. E. currently offering any rent specials?
1843 115th Avenue N. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 115th Avenue N. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. is pet friendly.
Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. offer parking?
No, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. does not offer parking.
Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. have a pool?
No, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. does not have a pool.
Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. have accessible units?
No, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 115th Avenue N. E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 115th Avenue N. E. does not have units with air conditioning.
