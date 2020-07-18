1843 115th Avenue N. E.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Downtown Bellevue 3 bed 1 bath - This lovely one level home is light and bright with an open floor plan. New paint, updated kitchen, and bathroom. The spacious kitchen features plenty of counter space plus a separate eating area. You will enjoy the private, spacious lot and the beautiful fenced in back yard. The spacious (bonus room/family room/living room/backyard) gives plenty of room for entertaining, etc. Bellevue school district, Clyde Hill Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High School. Pets on case by case with pet deposit. Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain yard.



(RLNE5899952)