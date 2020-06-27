All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1749 126th Ave SE

1749 126th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1749 126th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Woodridge Rambler with Vaulted Ceilings, AC, 2 Fireplaces and Natural Light! - Large and updated private home misses none of the luxury items you would want and dream of for your home! Open concept with stainless steel appliances, gas range, two refrigerators, a new furnace, air conditioning and a lovely sun room off the kitchen.

The home also features two wood burning fireplaces, living room, casual and formal dining, 4 bedrooms, as well as a garden space and a green house with additional exterior storage.

Newer washer and dryer in separate laundry room with fridge, very private backyard (which is mostly fenced).

This home is walking distance to Woodridge Elementary School. Upper grades will attend Chinook Middle School, or Bellevue High. This location is great for commuters; located South of Downtown Bellevue with easy access to I-405, I-90 (about 15 minutes from Seattle).

Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis with additional refundable deposit required.

There are tenants living in the property, Please DO NOT stop by.

Move in funds needed are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per occupant 18 years and older.

Please contact Liz Phillips at (206)212-2243,or by email at pmsupport2@cbdanforth.com, to schedule or showing, or with any questions you may have.

(RLNE4230908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 126th Ave SE have any available units?
1749 126th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 126th Ave SE have?
Some of 1749 126th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 126th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1749 126th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 126th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1749 126th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1749 126th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1749 126th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1749 126th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1749 126th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 126th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1749 126th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1749 126th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1749 126th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 126th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 126th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
