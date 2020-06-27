1749 126th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Woodridge Rambler with Vaulted Ceilings, AC, 2 Fireplaces and Natural Light! - Large and updated private home misses none of the luxury items you would want and dream of for your home! Open concept with stainless steel appliances, gas range, two refrigerators, a new furnace, air conditioning and a lovely sun room off the kitchen.



The home also features two wood burning fireplaces, living room, casual and formal dining, 4 bedrooms, as well as a garden space and a green house with additional exterior storage.



Newer washer and dryer in separate laundry room with fridge, very private backyard (which is mostly fenced).



This home is walking distance to Woodridge Elementary School. Upper grades will attend Chinook Middle School, or Bellevue High. This location is great for commuters; located South of Downtown Bellevue with easy access to I-405, I-90 (about 15 minutes from Seattle).



Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis with additional refundable deposit required.



There are tenants living in the property, Please DO NOT stop by.



Move in funds needed are first months rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per occupant 18 years and older.



Please contact Liz Phillips at (206)212-2243,or by email at pmsupport2@cbdanforth.com, to schedule or showing, or with any questions you may have.



(RLNE4230908)