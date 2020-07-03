17320 NE 17th PL

Amenities

Great House for Rent - Well-maintained remolded two-story house in a quiet cul de sac. Large living, dining, family rooms, kitchen, and half bath on main floor. New windows through out all the house. Master suite plus two spacious bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Top rated Interlake High School and near Microsoft. Neighborhood park and trails. Easy access to 520, I-90, and I-405, close to Crossroads shopping centers, restaurants, and more. $2945/month with $3500 deposit. Lease would be 7 month or longer (please contact for more details ) No pet, no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5337715)