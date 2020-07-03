All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17320 NE 17th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17320 NE 17th PL
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

17320 NE 17th PL

17320 Northeast 17th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17320 Northeast 17th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great House for Rent - Well-maintained remolded two-story house in a quiet cul de sac. Large living, dining, family rooms, kitchen, and half bath on main floor. New windows through out all the house. Master suite plus two spacious bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Top rated Interlake High School and near Microsoft. Neighborhood park and trails. Easy access to 520, I-90, and I-405, close to Crossroads shopping centers, restaurants, and more. $2945/month with $3500 deposit. Lease would be 7 month or longer (please contact for more details ) No pet, no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17320 NE 17th PL have any available units?
17320 NE 17th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 17320 NE 17th PL currently offering any rent specials?
17320 NE 17th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17320 NE 17th PL pet-friendly?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 17320 NE 17th PL offer parking?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL does not offer parking.
Does 17320 NE 17th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17320 NE 17th PL have a pool?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL does not have a pool.
Does 17320 NE 17th PL have accessible units?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 17320 NE 17th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17320 NE 17th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 17320 NE 17th PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle