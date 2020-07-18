17125 SE 47th St

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story house with finished basement - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom well appointed home includes two stories plus a large finished daylight basement and gorgeous mountain view located in the desirable Sky Mountain/ Lakemont neighborhood. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room and formal dining room. Fantastic floor plan & plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with Silestone countertops. Overlooking a sweeping territorial view from the composite deck with awning. Stainless French door refrigerator, oven and microwave included. Efficient furnace and water heater. Extraordinary fully fenced backyard with basketball court. Near I-90 and easy access to MSFT. Close to trails, parks, trees, golf course, coffee, shopping and more.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis and must be screened by PetScreening

*This is a no smoking residence

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying



