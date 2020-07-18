All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 17125 SE 47th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
17125 SE 47th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

17125 SE 47th St

17125 Southeast 47th Street · (206) 436-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17125 Southeast 47th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17125 SE 47th St · Avail. now

$3,895

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
basketball court
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
Beautiful 2 story house with finished basement - This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom well appointed home includes two stories plus a large finished daylight basement and gorgeous mountain view located in the desirable Sky Mountain/ Lakemont neighborhood. Spacious vaulted ceiling living room and formal dining room. Fantastic floor plan & plenty of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with Silestone countertops. Overlooking a sweeping territorial view from the composite deck with awning. Stainless French door refrigerator, oven and microwave included. Efficient furnace and water heater. Extraordinary fully fenced backyard with basketball court. Near I-90 and easy access to MSFT. Close to trails, parks, trees, golf course, coffee, shopping and more.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis and must be screened by PetScreening
*This is a no smoking residence
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

(RLNE5895316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17125 SE 47th St have any available units?
17125 SE 47th St has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 17125 SE 47th St have?
Some of 17125 SE 47th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17125 SE 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
17125 SE 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17125 SE 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17125 SE 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 17125 SE 47th St offer parking?
No, 17125 SE 47th St does not offer parking.
Does 17125 SE 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17125 SE 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17125 SE 47th St have a pool?
No, 17125 SE 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 17125 SE 47th St have accessible units?
No, 17125 SE 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17125 SE 47th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17125 SE 47th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 17125 SE 47th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity