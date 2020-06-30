All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16905 NE 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16905 NE 27th St
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

16905 NE 27th St

16905 Northeast 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16905 Northeast 27th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Rambler in Bellevue - Great 1-story home near park, trails, and Microsoft. Recently remodeled with new flooring throughout. Oversize family and living rooms. Master bath with 3/4 bath (recently updated) and large walk-in closet. 2-car garage with lots of storage space.Low maintenance yard with entertainment size deck. Great cul-de-sac location in walking distance to schools. *Owner does not maintain hot tub, cost for maintenance would be tenant's if they wanted to use it* Bellevue SD - Ardmore Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent includes yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16905 NE 27th St have any available units?
16905 NE 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16905 NE 27th St have?
Some of 16905 NE 27th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16905 NE 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
16905 NE 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16905 NE 27th St pet-friendly?
No, 16905 NE 27th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16905 NE 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 16905 NE 27th St offers parking.
Does 16905 NE 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16905 NE 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16905 NE 27th St have a pool?
No, 16905 NE 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 16905 NE 27th St have accessible units?
No, 16905 NE 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16905 NE 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16905 NE 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle