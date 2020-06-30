16905 NE 27th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Rambler in Bellevue - Great 1-story home near park, trails, and Microsoft. Recently remodeled with new flooring throughout. Oversize family and living rooms. Master bath with 3/4 bath (recently updated) and large walk-in closet. 2-car garage with lots of storage space.Low maintenance yard with entertainment size deck. Great cul-de-sac location in walking distance to schools. *Owner does not maintain hot tub, cost for maintenance would be tenant's if they wanted to use it* Bellevue SD - Ardmore Elem, Highland Middle, Interlake High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rent includes yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527346)