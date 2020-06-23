All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16825 NE 19th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16825 NE 19th Pl
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

16825 NE 19th Pl

16825 Northeast 19th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16825 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Charming 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Bellevue - Welcome home to sought after community of Bellewood East. Well built 5 bedroom charmer close to top rated Interlake High, parks and Bellevue shopping. Pre-inspected and maintained, new windows and other updates. Solid wood floors, master bedroom includes fireplace, main floor has office/spare bedroom. Excellent sunny corner flat lot and fenced back yard.

First month's rent and security deposit of equal amount due at move in. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2758589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16825 NE 19th Pl have any available units?
16825 NE 19th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 16825 NE 19th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16825 NE 19th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16825 NE 19th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16825 NE 19th Pl offer parking?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16825 NE 19th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16825 NE 19th Pl have a pool?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16825 NE 19th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16825 NE 19th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16825 NE 19th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16825 NE 19th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle