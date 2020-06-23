16825 NE 19th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Bellevue - Welcome home to sought after community of Bellewood East. Well built 5 bedroom charmer close to top rated Interlake High, parks and Bellevue shopping. Pre-inspected and maintained, new windows and other updates. Solid wood floors, master bedroom includes fireplace, main floor has office/spare bedroom. Excellent sunny corner flat lot and fenced back yard.



First month's rent and security deposit of equal amount due at move in. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2758589)