16721 NE 9th St

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting amidst lush greenery in this marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2- bathroom single-family home property rental on the serene Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue.



The bright and spacious interior has premium hardwood flooring, carpeted flooring in the bedrooms, and an electric fireplace. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth countertops, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, overhead cabinet, and a shower/tub combo. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating.



This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking allowed in the property. The exterior has a front/backyard (tenant must maintain it) and a big deck-- cool spots for outdoor activities with family and friends.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, internet, gas, water, and trash.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1eJki7bYCxb



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Crossroads Park, Hillaire Park, Tam O’Shanter Park, and Ivanhoe Park.



226 - 0.0 mile

221 - 0.2 mile



