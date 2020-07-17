All apartments in Bellevue
16721 NE 9th St

16721 Northeast 9th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

16721 Northeast 9th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,899

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting amidst lush greenery in this marvelous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2- bathroom single-family home property rental on the serene Northeast Bellevue neighborhood in Bellevue.

The bright and spacious interior has premium hardwood flooring, carpeted flooring in the bedrooms, and an electric fireplace. Its nice kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth countertops, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bathroom has a vanity cabinet, overhead cabinet, and a shower/tub combo. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking allowed in the property. The exterior has a front/backyard (tenant must maintain it) and a big deck-- cool spots for outdoor activities with family and friends.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity, cable, internet, gas, water, and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1eJki7bYCxb

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Crossroads Park, Hillaire Park, Tam O’Shanter Park, and Ivanhoe Park.

Bus lines:
226 - 0.0 mile
221 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5873722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16721 NE 9th St have any available units?
16721 NE 9th St has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16721 NE 9th St have?
Some of 16721 NE 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16721 NE 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
16721 NE 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16721 NE 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16721 NE 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 16721 NE 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 16721 NE 9th St offers parking.
Does 16721 NE 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16721 NE 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16721 NE 9th St have a pool?
No, 16721 NE 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 16721 NE 9th St have accessible units?
No, 16721 NE 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16721 NE 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16721 NE 9th St has units with dishwashers.
