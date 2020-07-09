All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16317 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16317 9th Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 8:48 AM

16317 9th Street

16317 SE 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16317 SE 9th St, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bed/2.75 bath home with an attached 2-car garage, RV parking! new roof and exterior paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, new floors and interior paint throughout, The master bed has an adjoining 3/4 bath & there are two more main floor bedrooms. On the 2nd floor is the 4th bedroom, a full bath & huge bonus room with a bar table. Minutes to lakehills library, crossroads shopping and movie, Microsoft, I-90 & 405! at least one year term.
One month security deposit, first and last month rent prior to move in. $40 application fee per responsible 18+. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. $300 nonrefundable deposit, no pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16317 9th Street have any available units?
16317 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 16317 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
16317 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16317 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 16317 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16317 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 16317 9th Street offers parking.
Does 16317 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16317 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16317 9th Street have a pool?
No, 16317 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 16317 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 16317 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16317 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16317 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16317 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16317 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle