16317 9th Street

This spacious 4 bed/2.75 bath home with an attached 2-car garage, RV parking! new roof and exterior paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, new floors and interior paint throughout, The master bed has an adjoining 3/4 bath & there are two more main floor bedrooms. On the 2nd floor is the 4th bedroom, a full bath & huge bonus room with a bar table. Minutes to lakehills library, crossroads shopping and movie, Microsoft, I-90 & 405! at least one year term.

One month security deposit, first and last month rent prior to move in. $40 application fee per responsible 18+. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. $300 nonrefundable deposit, no pets, no smoking.