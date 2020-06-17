Amenities

Three Bedroom, one bathroom Elegant Single Family House



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, induction range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Rent includes all yard maintenance

- Garage with lots of storage space



Bellevue is one of the most beautiful sought-after neighborhoods in Washington, Enatai Elementary, Bellevue High School, and Cedar Crest Academy are all within walking distance of this ranch-style home, with easy access to 190, 405, and 520.



Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Old Main St. and Bellevue Square. Lake Washington, Killarney Glen Park, and Chism Beach Park are all nearby.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 1623 106th Ave SE, Bellevue, King, Washington, 98004.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1623-106Th-Ave-Se-Bellevue-WA-98004-3



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



