Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1623 106th Ave SE

1623 106th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1623 106th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Three Bedroom, one bathroom Elegant Single Family House

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, induction range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Rent includes all yard maintenance
- Garage with lots of storage space

Bellevue is one of the most beautiful sought-after neighborhoods in Washington, Enatai Elementary, Bellevue High School, and Cedar Crest Academy are all within walking distance of this ranch-style home, with easy access to 190, 405, and 520.

Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Old Main St. and Bellevue Square. Lake Washington, Killarney Glen Park, and Chism Beach Park are all nearby.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1623 106th Ave SE, Bellevue, King, Washington, 98004.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1623-106Th-Ave-Se-Bellevue-WA-98004-3

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 106th Ave SE have any available units?
1623 106th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 106th Ave SE have?
Some of 1623 106th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 106th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1623 106th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 106th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1623 106th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1623 106th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1623 106th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1623 106th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 106th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 106th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1623 106th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1623 106th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1623 106th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 106th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 106th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
