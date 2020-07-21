All apartments in Bellevue
16204 SE 8th St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

16204 SE 8th St

16204 Southeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16204 Southeast 8th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16204 SE 8th St Available 09/10/19 Bellevue Lake Hills. Brand new Kitchen. +Den/office. + Large family/bonus room. Fenced Yard - Recently remodeled one level home in a quiet little neighborhood and an Excellent location.
* 3 miles to Microsoft.
* Under 5 miles to downtown Bellevue.
* just 2 miles to the I-90 freeway and the Eastgate Bus center and Park and Ride. *** You can get to Downtown Seattle in 15 minutes.***
*This home has just had a new kitchen installed that includes gray Quartz counters, new cabinets, Deep well sink, Top quality Gas cooking range.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* Extra large Living room
* Family room off the kitchen.
* The rear yard is large, flat, and fully fenced.
* In the rear of the home is another room that is a great home office, play room, on indoor storage.
* 1 car attached garage.
Great value in an excellent Lake Hills location. Please CALL with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-908-7989. Gregory Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4398704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16204 SE 8th St have any available units?
16204 SE 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16204 SE 8th St have?
Some of 16204 SE 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16204 SE 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
16204 SE 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16204 SE 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 16204 SE 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 16204 SE 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 16204 SE 8th St offers parking.
Does 16204 SE 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16204 SE 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16204 SE 8th St have a pool?
No, 16204 SE 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 16204 SE 8th St have accessible units?
No, 16204 SE 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16204 SE 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16204 SE 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
