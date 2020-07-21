Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

16204 SE 8th St Available 09/10/19 Bellevue Lake Hills. Brand new Kitchen. +Den/office. + Large family/bonus room. Fenced Yard - Recently remodeled one level home in a quiet little neighborhood and an Excellent location.

* 3 miles to Microsoft.

* Under 5 miles to downtown Bellevue.

* just 2 miles to the I-90 freeway and the Eastgate Bus center and Park and Ride. *** You can get to Downtown Seattle in 15 minutes.***

*This home has just had a new kitchen installed that includes gray Quartz counters, new cabinets, Deep well sink, Top quality Gas cooking range.

* Hardwood floors throughout.

* Extra large Living room

* Family room off the kitchen.

* The rear yard is large, flat, and fully fenced.

* In the rear of the home is another room that is a great home office, play room, on indoor storage.

* 1 car attached garage.

Great value in an excellent Lake Hills location. Please CALL with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-908-7989. Gregory Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4398704)