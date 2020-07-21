Amenities
16204 SE 8th St Available 09/10/19 Bellevue Lake Hills. Brand new Kitchen. +Den/office. + Large family/bonus room. Fenced Yard - Recently remodeled one level home in a quiet little neighborhood and an Excellent location.
* 3 miles to Microsoft.
* Under 5 miles to downtown Bellevue.
* just 2 miles to the I-90 freeway and the Eastgate Bus center and Park and Ride. *** You can get to Downtown Seattle in 15 minutes.***
*This home has just had a new kitchen installed that includes gray Quartz counters, new cabinets, Deep well sink, Top quality Gas cooking range.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* Extra large Living room
* Family room off the kitchen.
* The rear yard is large, flat, and fully fenced.
* In the rear of the home is another room that is a great home office, play room, on indoor storage.
* 1 car attached garage.
Great value in an excellent Lake Hills location. Please CALL with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-908-7989. Gregory Property Management.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4398704)