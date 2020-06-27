All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

15805 SE 5th Pl

15805 Southeast 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15805 Southeast 5th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Bellevue - Well maintained "California style rambler" single family home located on a cul-de-sac in Lake Hills part of Bellevue. The main floor consists of 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room with lots of natural light and wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with breakfast nook, lower level has 4th room with full size bathroom, wood burning fireplace and backyard access (Ideal for master suite or den). Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and full size washer/dryer, backyard is fully fenced with large deck and patio area, great for entertaining. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscape. Deposit is $2000 ($500 is non refundable) First and Deposit moves you in (If qualified) $45 application fee (Per adult)

-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/708169005d/15805-se-5th-place-bellevue-wa-98008
- Questions: Call Victoria (206) 577-0596

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4915307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15805 SE 5th Pl have any available units?
15805 SE 5th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15805 SE 5th Pl have?
Some of 15805 SE 5th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15805 SE 5th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15805 SE 5th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15805 SE 5th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15805 SE 5th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15805 SE 5th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15805 SE 5th Pl offers parking.
Does 15805 SE 5th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15805 SE 5th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15805 SE 5th Pl have a pool?
No, 15805 SE 5th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15805 SE 5th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15805 SE 5th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15805 SE 5th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15805 SE 5th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
