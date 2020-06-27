15805 SE 5th Pl

Amenities

Single Family Home in Bellevue - Well maintained "California style rambler" single family home located on a cul-de-sac in Lake Hills part of Bellevue. The main floor consists of 3 bedrooms, full bathroom, living room with lots of natural light and wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with breakfast nook, lower level has 4th room with full size bathroom, wood burning fireplace and backyard access (Ideal for master suite or den). Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and full size washer/dryer, backyard is fully fenced with large deck and patio area, great for entertaining. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscape. Deposit is $2000 ($500 is non refundable) First and Deposit moves you in (If qualified) $45 application fee (Per adult)



