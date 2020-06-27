15726 NE 4th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Secluded Bellevue Home with A/C!! - Fantastic Bellevue home situated on a private 0.8-acre lot. If you like the outdoors, you will appreciate being surrounded by mature trees and plants. On the main level, you can enjoy a kitchen that opens to the family dining area. The formal dining room has French doors that lead to the amazing backyard. The living room with gas FP. There is also a bonus room, powder room and laundry room on the first floor. The upper floor has a master bedroom with a gas FP, three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms. This home is located just a few blocks from Cross Roads Shopping Center! Also, a couple of blocks from the grocery store and library. Conveniently located for driving or transit. 8 month lease. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5027177)