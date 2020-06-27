All apartments in Bellevue
15726 NE 4th St.
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

15726 NE 4th St.

15726 Northeast 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15726 Northeast 4th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Secluded Bellevue Home with A/C!! - Fantastic Bellevue home situated on a private 0.8-acre lot. If you like the outdoors, you will appreciate being surrounded by mature trees and plants. On the main level, you can enjoy a kitchen that opens to the family dining area. The formal dining room has French doors that lead to the amazing backyard. The living room with gas FP. There is also a bonus room, powder room and laundry room on the first floor. The upper floor has a master bedroom with a gas FP, three additional bedrooms, two full bathrooms. This home is located just a few blocks from Cross Roads Shopping Center! Also, a couple of blocks from the grocery store and library. Conveniently located for driving or transit. 8 month lease. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $12,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5027177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15726 NE 4th St. have any available units?
15726 NE 4th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 15726 NE 4th St. currently offering any rent specials?
15726 NE 4th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15726 NE 4th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15726 NE 4th St. is pet friendly.
Does 15726 NE 4th St. offer parking?
No, 15726 NE 4th St. does not offer parking.
Does 15726 NE 4th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15726 NE 4th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15726 NE 4th St. have a pool?
No, 15726 NE 4th St. does not have a pool.
Does 15726 NE 4th St. have accessible units?
No, 15726 NE 4th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15726 NE 4th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15726 NE 4th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15726 NE 4th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15726 NE 4th St. has units with air conditioning.
