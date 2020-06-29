All apartments in Bellevue
15544 SE 4th St
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

15544 SE 4th St

15544 Southeast 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15544 Southeast 4th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Bellevue Home...... - Newly updated split level home located on a large corner lot. The main level has a living room with FP and dining area that leads to the renovated kitchen with new dishwasher and range. There are three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level of this home features a large family room with FP and laundry room. There is a large unfinished area that can be used as another family room or a storage area. There is a patio in the backyard and carport in front. This home is located close to Crossroads Shopping Center! Also, a short walk from the grocery store and library. Conveniently located for driving or transit. No smoking and pets on approval only. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $8,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5535226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15544 SE 4th St have any available units?
15544 SE 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15544 SE 4th St have?
Some of 15544 SE 4th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15544 SE 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
15544 SE 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15544 SE 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15544 SE 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 15544 SE 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 15544 SE 4th St offers parking.
Does 15544 SE 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15544 SE 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15544 SE 4th St have a pool?
No, 15544 SE 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 15544 SE 4th St have accessible units?
No, 15544 SE 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15544 SE 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15544 SE 4th St has units with dishwashers.
