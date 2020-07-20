Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Forest Ridge! 15450 SE 67th St Bellevue. 5 bed+ bonus & den, 2.5 bath, 3460sqft. Available 7/1!



VIDEO TOUR! Highly sought after Forest Ridge Estates! Spectacular residence presents well-designed open concept living areas & distinguished style. Elegantly appointed formal living/dining rooms & den with wainscotting. Polished island kitchen offers loads of cabinet space, stainless appliances, double oven, wine fridge, & breakfast nook! Impressive staircase leads to five bedrooms on upper level which include luxurious master suite with 5-piece bath & walk-in closet! Additional spacious room, great for a bonus room! Custom wine cellar! Outdoor living area enjoys heater, skylights, fireplace, custom grill, & overlooks landscaped grounds. Top rated Issaquah schools & Community park!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/95332465



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, 2yrs preferred. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.