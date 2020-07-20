All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:50 PM

15450 SE 67th St

15450 Southeast 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15450 Southeast 67th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Forest Ridge! 15450 SE 67th St Bellevue. 5 bed+ bonus & den, 2.5 bath, 3460sqft. Available 7/1!

VIDEO TOUR! Highly sought after Forest Ridge Estates! Spectacular residence presents well-designed open concept living areas & distinguished style. Elegantly appointed formal living/dining rooms & den with wainscotting. Polished island kitchen offers loads of cabinet space, stainless appliances, double oven, wine fridge, & breakfast nook! Impressive staircase leads to five bedrooms on upper level which include luxurious master suite with 5-piece bath & walk-in closet! Additional spacious room, great for a bonus room! Custom wine cellar! Outdoor living area enjoys heater, skylights, fireplace, custom grill, & overlooks landscaped grounds. Top rated Issaquah schools & Community park!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/95332465

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, 2yrs preferred. Non-smoking. Pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15450 SE 67th St have any available units?
15450 SE 67th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15450 SE 67th St have?
Some of 15450 SE 67th St's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15450 SE 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
15450 SE 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15450 SE 67th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15450 SE 67th St is pet friendly.
Does 15450 SE 67th St offer parking?
No, 15450 SE 67th St does not offer parking.
Does 15450 SE 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15450 SE 67th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15450 SE 67th St have a pool?
No, 15450 SE 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 15450 SE 67th St have accessible units?
No, 15450 SE 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15450 SE 67th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15450 SE 67th St does not have units with dishwashers.
