15410 SE 25th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific Bellevue location within walking distance to Robinswood Park. Great Bellevue Schools! Easy I-90 access to Seattle and close to DT Bellevue, shopping, transit, Microsoft & other tech employers. Adorable Mid-Century rambler in a great Bellevue Location! Three true bedrooms plus extra bonus room/den. Spacious living room and family room, both with fireplace. New stainless steel appliances. Roomy and fully fenced backyard with patio, perfect for play and entertaining! Attached garage. Lawn care included along with sprinkler system. A splendid place to call home!