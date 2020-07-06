All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:12 PM

15410 SE 25th St.

15410 Southeast 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15410 Southeast 25th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific Bellevue location within walking distance to Robinswood Park. Great Bellevue Schools! Easy I-90 access to Seattle and close to DT Bellevue, shopping, transit, Microsoft & other tech employers. Adorable Mid-Century rambler in a great Bellevue Location! Three true bedrooms plus extra bonus room/den. Spacious living room and family room, both with fireplace. New stainless steel appliances. Roomy and fully fenced backyard with patio, perfect for play and entertaining! Attached garage. Lawn care included along with sprinkler system. A splendid place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15410 SE 25th St. have any available units?
15410 SE 25th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 15410 SE 25th St. have?
Some of 15410 SE 25th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15410 SE 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
15410 SE 25th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15410 SE 25th St. pet-friendly?
No, 15410 SE 25th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 15410 SE 25th St. offer parking?
Yes, 15410 SE 25th St. offers parking.
Does 15410 SE 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15410 SE 25th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15410 SE 25th St. have a pool?
No, 15410 SE 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 15410 SE 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 15410 SE 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15410 SE 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15410 SE 25th St. has units with dishwashers.

