15 146th Ave SE

Nicely Remodeled Bellevue/Crossroads 2bd 1.5 Bath Townhome! - 15 146TH Ave. S.E., Unit #15, Bellevue, WA. 98007 Nicely remodeled two story 2bd 1.5 bath townhome in very private neighborhood. The unit offers all stainless steel brand new appliances and new plush carpet and hardwood floors in the living room. New paint throughout as well as remodeled bathroom and all new fixtures. This town home includes W/S/G in the rent. This is a two story unit and is very spacious approximately 1100 sq ft. It has its own private entry and small yard in front on town home. Unit comes with designated undercover carport parking. This town home is Located near I-405 and all major shopping locations as well as 5 minutes from Bellevue college and 10 minutes from Bellevue Square Mall. The unit offers a walking score of 89 and transit score of 94. No Smoking/No Pets. Please contact Nick at this ad to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2750693)