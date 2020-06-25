14547 NE 40th St J302

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Bright spacious remodeled 2bed/2bath for rent - Property Id: 120155



Available now! Bright top unit near Microsoft looking for responsible and clean tenant. This home offers large living room, remodeled kitchen with spacious cabinets and electric stainless steel range/dish washer/microwave, large bedrooms with closets, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit. Building has elevator access. Lots of sunlight in the home. 1 reserved covered parking, big storage room near parking. Close freeways, Microsoft, grocery. Driving dir use address - 14517 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA 98007. Community - Arjanwood Condo.

Non-smoking. No Pets. min 12 month lease, all occupants must have minimum credit score of 650, satisfactory rental references and must pass background check, Income qualification applies - Income must be min 3 x Rent. Owner pays HOA dues which cover water, sewer, garbage. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet. Must have Renter's Insurance. Non-Refundable Comprehensive Background Check required (approx $45 for each 18+ applicant).

