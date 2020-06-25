14547 NE 40th St J302

Amenities
Bright spacious remodeled 2bed/2bath for rent - Property Id: 120155
Available now! Bright top unit near Microsoft looking for responsible and clean tenant. This home offers large living room, remodeled kitchen with spacious cabinets and electric stainless steel range/dish washer/microwave, large bedrooms with closets, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit. Building has elevator access. Lots of sunlight in the home. 1 reserved covered parking, big storage room near parking. Close freeways, Microsoft, grocery. Driving dir use address - 14517 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA 98007. Community - Arjanwood Condo.
Non-smoking. No Pets. min 12 month lease, all occupants must have minimum credit score of 650, satisfactory rental references and must pass background check, Income qualification applies - Income must be min 3 x Rent. Owner pays HOA dues which cover water, sewer, garbage. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet. Must have Renter's Insurance. Non-Refundable Comprehensive Background Check required (approx $45 for each 18+ applicant).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120155
