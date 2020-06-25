All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 14547 NE 40th St J302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
14547 NE 40th St J302
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

14547 NE 40th St J302

14547 NE 40th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14547 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Bright spacious remodeled 2bed/2bath for rent - Property Id: 120155

Available now! Bright top unit near Microsoft looking for responsible and clean tenant. This home offers large living room, remodeled kitchen with spacious cabinets and electric stainless steel range/dish washer/microwave, large bedrooms with closets, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in unit. Building has elevator access. Lots of sunlight in the home. 1 reserved covered parking, big storage room near parking. Close freeways, Microsoft, grocery. Driving dir use address - 14517 NE 40th St, Bellevue, WA 98007. Community - Arjanwood Condo.
=========
Non-smoking. No Pets. min 12 month lease, all occupants must have minimum credit score of 650, satisfactory rental references and must pass background check, Income qualification applies - Income must be min 3 x Rent. Owner pays HOA dues which cover water, sewer, garbage. Tenant to pay electricity, cable and internet. Must have Renter's Insurance. Non-Refundable Comprehensive Background Check required (approx $45 for each 18+ applicant).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120155
Property Id 120155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14547 NE 40th St J302 have any available units?
14547 NE 40th St J302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14547 NE 40th St J302 have?
Some of 14547 NE 40th St J302's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14547 NE 40th St J302 currently offering any rent specials?
14547 NE 40th St J302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14547 NE 40th St J302 pet-friendly?
No, 14547 NE 40th St J302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14547 NE 40th St J302 offer parking?
Yes, 14547 NE 40th St J302 offers parking.
Does 14547 NE 40th St J302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14547 NE 40th St J302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14547 NE 40th St J302 have a pool?
No, 14547 NE 40th St J302 does not have a pool.
Does 14547 NE 40th St J302 have accessible units?
No, 14547 NE 40th St J302 does not have accessible units.
Does 14547 NE 40th St J302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14547 NE 40th St J302 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Lakes Apartments
14710 NE 40th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle