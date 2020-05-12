All apartments in Bellevue
14510 SE 42nd Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

14510 SE 42nd Place

14510 Southeast 42nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14510 Southeast 42nd Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Enjoy a special piece of Bellevue with this beautiful Tri-Level home. The home features a newly poured concrete drive way that brings you to a beautifully styled 4 bedroom home. Enjoy a large open main floor plan that features a stunning kitchen and open living room. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a main bathroom. Downstairs features a fully finished basement and bathroom. Conveniently located, you can access 405 or I-90 very easily and get to downtown Bellevue or Seattle with a quick drive.

(RLNE5425103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14510 SE 42nd Place have any available units?
14510 SE 42nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14510 SE 42nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
14510 SE 42nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14510 SE 42nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14510 SE 42nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 14510 SE 42nd Place offer parking?
No, 14510 SE 42nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 14510 SE 42nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14510 SE 42nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14510 SE 42nd Place have a pool?
No, 14510 SE 42nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 14510 SE 42nd Place have accessible units?
No, 14510 SE 42nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14510 SE 42nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14510 SE 42nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14510 SE 42nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14510 SE 42nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.

