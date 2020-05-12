14510 SE 42nd Place

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Enjoy a special piece of Bellevue with this beautiful Tri-Level home. The home features a newly poured concrete drive way that brings you to a beautifully styled 4 bedroom home. Enjoy a large open main floor plan that features a stunning kitchen and open living room. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and a main bathroom. Downstairs features a fully finished basement and bathroom. Conveniently located, you can access 405 or I-90 very easily and get to downtown Bellevue or Seattle with a quick drive.



(RLNE5425103)