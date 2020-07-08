All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:07 PM

14239 Lake Hills Boulevard

14239 Lake Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14239 Lake Hills Boulevard, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1250 sqft home and large landscaped yard! Amazing location!! This remarkable rambler in the desired Lake Hills community features a fully remodeled kitchen & full bathroom, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings with an abundance of natural light. Entertain and garden in the fully fenced level back yard. Enclosed attached garage + boat or RV parking along side the large driveway & ample street parking for guests. Beautifully landscaped with easy to maintain NW natives and perennial flowers. Easy access to downtown Bellevue, I-90, SR 520, I-405. First/last/deposit ($2,000) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available early May! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard have any available units?
14239 Lake Hills Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14239 Lake Hills Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard offers parking.
Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard have a pool?
No, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14239 Lake Hills Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

