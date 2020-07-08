14239 Lake Hills Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1250 sqft home and large landscaped yard! Amazing location!! This remarkable rambler in the desired Lake Hills community features a fully remodeled kitchen & full bathroom, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings with an abundance of natural light. Entertain and garden in the fully fenced level back yard. Enclosed attached garage + boat or RV parking along side the large driveway & ample street parking for guests. Beautifully landscaped with easy to maintain NW natives and perennial flowers. Easy access to downtown Bellevue, I-90, SR 520, I-405. First/last/deposit ($2,000) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider pets on a case by case basis. Available early May! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.