1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate Top Floor! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Near Microsoft - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath top floor condo in the Crossroads area of Bellevue. Light and bright unit with laminated flooring. Galley kitchen open to dining area and adjacent living room. Large balcony accessed through living room and bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer in the Unit. Complex offers seasonal pool, basketball court, tennis court and pet area. Located in the heart of East Bellevue with easy access to Microsoft, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, freeways, transit and more. Excellent Bellevue schools. Walk to Crossroads Shop Center, restaurants and More!



Water/Sewer/Garbage if flat bill.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 04/01/2019



#317



(RLNE2663130)