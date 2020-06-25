All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812

1420 153rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1420 153rd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate Top Floor! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Near Microsoft - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath top floor condo in the Crossroads area of Bellevue. Light and bright unit with laminated flooring. Galley kitchen open to dining area and adjacent living room. Large balcony accessed through living room and bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer in the Unit. Complex offers seasonal pool, basketball court, tennis court and pet area. Located in the heart of East Bellevue with easy access to Microsoft, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, freeways, transit and more. Excellent Bellevue schools. Walk to Crossroads Shop Center, restaurants and More!

Water/Sewer/Garbage if flat bill.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 04/01/2019

#317

(RLNE2663130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 have any available units?
1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 have?
Some of 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 is pet friendly.
Does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 offer parking?
No, 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 does not offer parking.
Does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 have a pool?
Yes, 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 has a pool.
Does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 have accessible units?
No, 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 153rd Ave NE unit 3812 does not have units with dishwashers.
