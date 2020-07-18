Amenities

136 128th Ave NE Available 08/05/20 Newly Renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - 2017 newly renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath home in Wilburton, Bellevue. Featuring a large open kitchen and granite counters. 2 large decks - off living room and second deck off dining room. New hardwoods floor throughout. Master bed and 2 other spacious bedrooms are located on the main level. On the lower level, there are 2 additional bedrooms one of which can be a second master. Close to downtown Bellevue, Microsoft, including soon coming Wilburton Elementary. Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to I 405 and 520.

Great Bellevue SD - Woodridge Elem, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. Pets reviewed on a case by case basis with a $25/pet based rent and a refundable pet fee.. No smoking. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WC4SVRu_f0rjvj3l8xMBppSmlkjJBcit?usp=sharing



