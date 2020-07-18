All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

136 128th Ave NE

136 128th Avenue Northeast · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 128th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 136 128th Ave NE · Avail. Aug 5

$4,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2642 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
136 128th Ave NE Available 08/05/20 Newly Renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - 2017 newly renovated 5 Bed 3 Bath home in Wilburton, Bellevue. Featuring a large open kitchen and granite counters. 2 large decks - off living room and second deck off dining room. New hardwoods floor throughout. Master bed and 2 other spacious bedrooms are located on the main level. On the lower level, there are 2 additional bedrooms one of which can be a second master. Close to downtown Bellevue, Microsoft, including soon coming Wilburton Elementary. Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to I 405 and 520.
Great Bellevue SD - Woodridge Elem, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. Pets reviewed on a case by case basis with a $25/pet based rent and a refundable pet fee.. No smoking. $40 application fee per each adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WC4SVRu_f0rjvj3l8xMBppSmlkjJBcit?usp=sharing

(RLNE3601875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 128th Ave NE have any available units?
136 128th Ave NE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 128th Ave NE have?
Some of 136 128th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 128th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
136 128th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 128th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 128th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 136 128th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 136 128th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 136 128th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 128th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 128th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 136 128th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 136 128th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 136 128th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 136 128th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 128th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
