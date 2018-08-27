Amenities

12760 NE 10th Place F-102 Available 09/07/19 Two Bedroom/1 Bathroom Bellevue Lower Floor Condo - Well maintained 2 Bed, 1 Bath condo in Bellevue. New paint throughout, trendy hardwood flooring. Spacious living room/dining with wood burning fireplace, Master Bedroom w/ large closets and private vanity. Additional large bedroom. W/D in unit, private ground level patio w/ fenced modest yard. Light and bright. Assigned parking space just steps from front door. Community tennis court and outdoor pool. Minutes from I-405 and Downtown Bellevue, with easy access to 520 and I-90 Freeways. Located minutes to Microsoft and Crossroads Shopping Center and park. Bellevue Schools. Water/sewer/garbage included.



-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas

-No Pets.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact".



