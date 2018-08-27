All apartments in Bellevue
12760 NE 10th Place F-102
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

12760 NE 10th Place F-102

12760 Northeast 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12760 Northeast 10th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
12760 NE 10th Place F-102 Available 09/07/19 Two Bedroom/1 Bathroom Bellevue Lower Floor Condo - Well maintained 2 Bed, 1 Bath condo in Bellevue. New paint throughout, trendy hardwood flooring. Spacious living room/dining with wood burning fireplace, Master Bedroom w/ large closets and private vanity. Additional large bedroom. W/D in unit, private ground level patio w/ fenced modest yard. Light and bright. Assigned parking space just steps from front door. Community tennis court and outdoor pool. Minutes from I-405 and Downtown Bellevue, with easy access to 520 and I-90 Freeways. Located minutes to Microsoft and Crossroads Shopping Center and park. Bellevue Schools. Water/sewer/garbage included.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yardcare are tenants responsibility.
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-$10 monthly furnace filter fee, forced heat - gas
-No Pets.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact".

(RLNE5004889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 have any available units?
12760 NE 10th Place F-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 have?
Some of 12760 NE 10th Place F-102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 currently offering any rent specials?
12760 NE 10th Place F-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 is pet friendly.
Does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 offer parking?
Yes, 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 offers parking.
Does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 have a pool?
Yes, 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 has a pool.
Does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 have accessible units?
No, 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12760 NE 10th Place F-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
