1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 Available 05/01/20 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4, Bellevue: 2 bed 2 bath Carlyle Condo for Lease - Top floor end unit in the Carlyle. Open floor plan, spacious dining room, fireplace, huge walk-in closet and deck with extra storage. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and hot tub. W/S/G included. Great community in a park-like setting. Ideal Downtown Bellevue location. Close to Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, restaurants, I-405 just minutes away.



Available for 12 month lease on 5/1/2020. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $42 appl fee- see www.macphersonpsm.com for details.



Please contact Julie at MacPherson's Property Management at juliel@macphersonspm.com / 206-660-3004 / 425-747-5900.



No Pets Allowed



