Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1276 Bellevue Way NE #4

1276 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 Available 05/01/20 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4, Bellevue: 2 bed 2 bath Carlyle Condo for Lease - Top floor end unit in the Carlyle. Open floor plan, spacious dining room, fireplace, huge walk-in closet and deck with extra storage. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and hot tub. W/S/G included. Great community in a park-like setting. Ideal Downtown Bellevue location. Close to Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square, restaurants, I-405 just minutes away.

Available for 12 month lease on 5/1/2020. 1st month rent and equal deposit required. $42 appl fee- see www.macphersonpsm.com for details.

Please contact Julie at MacPherson's Property Management at juliel@macphersonspm.com / 206-660-3004 / 425-747-5900.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 have any available units?
1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 have?
Some of 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 offers parking.
Does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 have a pool?
Yes, 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 has a pool.
Does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 have accessible units?
No, 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 Bellevue Way NE #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

