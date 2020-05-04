12621 SE 42nd ST

Amenities
Great Town House for Rent - Award Winning Schools, Newport Senior High School, Newport Heights Elementary and Tyee Middle School
- Water, Sewer, Garbage, Outdoor Swimming pool, Cabana, Tennis Court, Fenced in Dog walking area, community playground all included.
- Own washer and dryer,
- Huge closets, storage area under the stairs and separate storage
- One reserved parking spot just in front of the unit with plenty of guest parking
- Bus stop to DT Seattle and Bellevue just a block away
- Close to Factoria and I 405.
