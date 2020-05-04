All apartments in Bellevue
12621 SE 42nd ST
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

12621 SE 42nd ST

12621 Southeast 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12621 Southeast 42nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Town House for Rent - Award Winning Schools, Newport Senior High School, Newport Heights Elementary and Tyee Middle School
- Water, Sewer, Garbage, Outdoor Swimming pool, Cabana, Tennis Court, Fenced in Dog walking area, community playground all included.
- Own washer and dryer,
- Huge closets, storage area under the stairs and separate storage
- One reserved parking spot just in front of the unit with plenty of guest parking
- Bus stop to DT Seattle and Bellevue just a block away
- Close to Factoria and I 405.

(RLNE4610301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12621 SE 42nd ST have any available units?
12621 SE 42nd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12621 SE 42nd ST have?
Some of 12621 SE 42nd ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12621 SE 42nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
12621 SE 42nd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12621 SE 42nd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 12621 SE 42nd ST is pet friendly.
Does 12621 SE 42nd ST offer parking?
Yes, 12621 SE 42nd ST does offer parking.
Does 12621 SE 42nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12621 SE 42nd ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12621 SE 42nd ST have a pool?
Yes, 12621 SE 42nd ST has a pool.
Does 12621 SE 42nd ST have accessible units?
No, 12621 SE 42nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 12621 SE 42nd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12621 SE 42nd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
