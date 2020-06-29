All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

12601 SE 41st Pl #C203

12601 Southeast 41st Place · No Longer Available
Location

12601 Southeast 41st Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Factoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 Available 03/01/20 Beautifully updated condo across from Factoria Mall! - Great location just off Factoria Blvd in the S. end of Bellevue. Easy walk to all Stores, restaurants and shops.

*Fully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo
*Very walk-able location, walk across the street to Factoria Mall.
*Only minutes to I-405, I-90, Bellevue College, bus lines, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bellevue!
*Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
*Breakfast bar with seating for 4
*Beautiful easy care floors in every room
*Large sliding glass door opens to a private deck with views of pool and hot tub area
*Master Bedroom has its own vanity and connects through to the bathroom
*Wood burning fireplace.
*Amenities include an outdoor pool/hot tub and clubhouse
*Washer and Dryer in unit
* Condo comes with one reserved parking spot.
*Small dogs under 25 lbs will be considered.
Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5532708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 have any available units?
12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 have?
Some of 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 currently offering any rent specials?
12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 is pet friendly.
Does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 offer parking?
Yes, 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 offers parking.
Does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 have a pool?
Yes, 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 has a pool.
Does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 have accessible units?
No, 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 does not have units with dishwashers.
