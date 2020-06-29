Amenities
12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 Available 03/01/20 Beautifully updated condo across from Factoria Mall! - Great location just off Factoria Blvd in the S. end of Bellevue. Easy walk to all Stores, restaurants and shops.
*Fully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo
*Very walk-able location, walk across the street to Factoria Mall.
*Only minutes to I-405, I-90, Bellevue College, bus lines, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bellevue!
*Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
*Breakfast bar with seating for 4
*Beautiful easy care floors in every room
*Large sliding glass door opens to a private deck with views of pool and hot tub area
*Master Bedroom has its own vanity and connects through to the bathroom
*Wood burning fireplace.
*Amenities include an outdoor pool/hot tub and clubhouse
*Washer and Dryer in unit
* Condo comes with one reserved parking spot.
*Small dogs under 25 lbs will be considered.
Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5532708)