12601 SE 41st Pl #C203 Available 03/01/20 Beautifully updated condo across from Factoria Mall! - Great location just off Factoria Blvd in the S. end of Bellevue. Easy walk to all Stores, restaurants and shops.



*Fully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo

*Very walk-able location, walk across the street to Factoria Mall.

*Only minutes to I-405, I-90, Bellevue College, bus lines, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bellevue!

*Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

*Breakfast bar with seating for 4

*Beautiful easy care floors in every room

*Large sliding glass door opens to a private deck with views of pool and hot tub area

*Master Bedroom has its own vanity and connects through to the bathroom

*Wood burning fireplace.

*Amenities include an outdoor pool/hot tub and clubhouse

*Washer and Dryer in unit

* Condo comes with one reserved parking spot.

*Small dogs under 25 lbs will be considered.

Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114 Gregory Property Management



No Cats Allowed



