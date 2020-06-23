1256 Bellevue Way NE #2

Amenities

Spacious 2db, 2ba Condo Downtown Bellevue in Tranquil Setting - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/dg6ol or by filling out the contact form!



Welcome to your new home! This corner unit sits in the beautiful Carlyle condominium complex walking distance to downtown! Large patio entrance brings you into a spacious living room with separate dining area. Living room features wood burning fireplace and large windows looking into the trees. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Down the hallway, you will pass a guest bedroom and full guest bathroom. Oversized master bedroom has private master bathroom and walk in closet! This complex is surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping with a large clubhouse for entertaining! Pool and spa available in an indoor/outdoor setting. Washer/Dryer in unit and W/S/G included - this home is a must see!



COMMUNITY NAME: The Carlyle

YEAR BUILT: 1988



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Pool | Community Club House | Community Spa



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Clyde Hill | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

Reserved Carport #211



HEATING

Electric



THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT

Water | Sewer | Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2350 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 30lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



