Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1256 Bellevue Way NE #2

1256 Bellevue Way Northeast · (425) 458-4263
Location

1256 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious 2db, 2ba Condo Downtown Bellevue in Tranquil Setting - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/dg6ol or by filling out the contact form!

Welcome to your new home! This corner unit sits in the beautiful Carlyle condominium complex walking distance to downtown! Large patio entrance brings you into a spacious living room with separate dining area. Living room features wood burning fireplace and large windows looking into the trees. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Down the hallway, you will pass a guest bedroom and full guest bathroom. Oversized master bedroom has private master bathroom and walk in closet! This complex is surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping with a large clubhouse for entertaining! Pool and spa available in an indoor/outdoor setting. Washer/Dryer in unit and W/S/G included - this home is a must see!

COMMUNITY NAME: The Carlyle
YEAR BUILT: 1988

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Club House | Community Spa

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Clyde Hill | Middle/Jr High: Chinook | High: Bellevue

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
Reserved Carport #211

HEATING
Electric

THE FOLLOWING UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2350 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5906538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 have any available units?
1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 have?
Some of 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 offers parking.
Does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 have a pool?
Yes, 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 has a pool.
Does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 Bellevue Way NE #2 has units with dishwashers.
