Bellevue, WA
12527 SE 30th Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

12527 SE 30th Street

12527 Southeast 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12527 Southeast 30th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
12527 SE 30th Street Available 11/01/19 Updated hardwood floor townhome/water,sewer,garbage included in Woodrdige Crest. - Updated 2 story townhome in Woodridge Crest. This beautiful town home offers hardwood flooring complements main living area. Large windows and glass sliding doors for ample natural light. Open but functional floor plan. Lots of storage space and 1 car garage.

Convenient location for MS, HWY to Seattle and Bellevue, shopping(Bellevue Square and Factoria mall) and everyday amenities. Wood Ridge elementary, Chinook mid and Bellevue High. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee is non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2403771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12527 SE 30th Street have any available units?
12527 SE 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12527 SE 30th Street have?
Some of 12527 SE 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12527 SE 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12527 SE 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12527 SE 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12527 SE 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 12527 SE 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12527 SE 30th Street offers parking.
Does 12527 SE 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12527 SE 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12527 SE 30th Street have a pool?
No, 12527 SE 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12527 SE 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 12527 SE 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12527 SE 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12527 SE 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
