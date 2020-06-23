Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

12527 SE 30th Street Available 11/01/19 Updated hardwood floor townhome/water,sewer,garbage included in Woodrdige Crest. - Updated 2 story townhome in Woodridge Crest. This beautiful town home offers hardwood flooring complements main living area. Large windows and glass sliding doors for ample natural light. Open but functional floor plan. Lots of storage space and 1 car garage.



Convenient location for MS, HWY to Seattle and Bellevue, shopping(Bellevue Square and Factoria mall) and everyday amenities. Wood Ridge elementary, Chinook mid and Bellevue High. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee is non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



No Dogs Allowed



