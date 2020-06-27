12440 Se 28th Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location. This property meets the 3 Rules of Real Estate! Minutes to downtown Bellevue, Mercer Is, & Seattle. Cute as a button rambler with some updates including new vinyl double pane windows and new/refinished hardwood floors throughout . Gas furnace w/electronic air filter. Nice size level lot and private back yard is on a cul-de-sac. Two car garage with work bench and two + car tandem parking next to garage would be great for boat or RV.



Facts:

-1100 sqft

-Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dryer, Range, Oven, Washer

-Dining Room, Laundry Room, Master bath



Terms:

-The unit will NOT be furnished.

- Available NOW. Feel free to Mabel to schedule viewing.

- At least one year lease.

- Occupants pay for their own utilities.

- The security deposit is $2450 (one month rent). It is refundable.

- Sorry, but ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED.

- Pet policy - No Pet

- The application fee is $40 per responsible. For background criminal and credit check.



House available to move in now. Please text Mabel for available showing time.