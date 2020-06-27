All apartments in Bellevue
12440 Se 28th Pl
12440 Se 28th Pl

12440 Southeast 28th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12440 Southeast 28th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location. This property meets the 3 Rules of Real Estate! Minutes to downtown Bellevue, Mercer Is, & Seattle. Cute as a button rambler with some updates including new vinyl double pane windows and new/refinished hardwood floors throughout . Gas furnace w/electronic air filter. Nice size level lot and private back yard is on a cul-de-sac. Two car garage with work bench and two + car tandem parking next to garage would be great for boat or RV.

Facts:
-1100 sqft
-Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dryer, Range, Oven, Washer
-Dining Room, Laundry Room, Master bath

Terms:
-The unit will NOT be furnished.
- Available NOW. Feel free to Mabel to schedule viewing.
- At least one year lease.
- Occupants pay for their own utilities.
- The security deposit is $2450 (one month rent). It is refundable.
- Sorry, but ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
- Pet policy - No Pet
- The application fee is $40 per responsible. For background criminal and credit check.

House available to move in now. Please text Mabel for available showing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12440 Se 28th Pl have any available units?
12440 Se 28th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12440 Se 28th Pl have?
Some of 12440 Se 28th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12440 Se 28th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12440 Se 28th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12440 Se 28th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12440 Se 28th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12440 Se 28th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12440 Se 28th Pl offers parking.
Does 12440 Se 28th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12440 Se 28th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12440 Se 28th Pl have a pool?
No, 12440 Se 28th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12440 Se 28th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12440 Se 28th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12440 Se 28th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12440 Se 28th Pl has units with dishwashers.
